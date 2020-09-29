Randy Mingus
PEKIN ~ Randy Mingus, 73, of Pekin, passed away at 8:26 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born Oct. 16, 1946 in Peoria to Joseph W. and Ellen E. (Manges) Mingus, he married Rosemary Preston on June 3, 1966 in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, T.J. (Joanna) Mingus of Pekin; one daughter, Tricia Jennings of Pekin and five grandchildren, Aubree Jennings, Brooke Mingus, Bennett Jennings, Joel Mingus and Lily Mingus.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Kandace Zarley.
Randy had served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Ingersoll and USS Black.
He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. as an electrician for 32 years. He then worked at Caterpillar for several contractors in retirement, including Kroeschell. He previously had worked 9 years at Keystone Steel and Wire Company.
Randy liked electronics and was a longtime HAM Radio operator with the call sign, N9CVC. He also enjoyed gaming and playing XBOX in later years. He enjoyed astronomy and collecting antiques and coins. In recent years, he enjoyed birdwatching.
No services or visitation are planned. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, Ill. 61637 or to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com