Raymond Woodrow


1927 - 2020
Raymond Woodrow Obituary
Raymond Woodrow
GREEN VALLEY ~ Raymond B. Woodrow, 93, of Green Valley, passed away at 4:15 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 at the Hopedale Nursing Home.
Born Feb. 18, 1927 in rural Green Valley to Raymond Burns and Mabel (Runyon) Woodrow, he married Helen Ruth Robertson on Sept. 2, 1956 in Beardstown. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Mary S. Woodrow of Green Valley; one son, Joe (Kris VonDerHeide) Woodrow of Green Valley; one sister, Margaret Woodrow of Green Valley; his brother-in-law, Robert Robertson of Beardstown and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Merle Woodrow and Howard Woodrow.
After graduating from Green Valley High School in 1945, Ray served in the United States Navy at the end of World War II. He then attended and graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture. He returned home to the family farm, where he farmed for more than 50 years.
He was active in the Green Valley Presbyterian Church, where he served as the treasurer for many years. He also served for many years on the Green Valley Farmers Grain Elevator Board and was a member of the Tazewell County Farm Bureau.
His private funeral will be Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020 at the Green Valley Presbyterian Church. Pastor Frank Brozenec will officiate. There will be no visitation. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kemmerer Village, 941 North 2500 East Road, Assumption, Ill. 62510.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
