White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-3181
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Aldersgate United Methodist Church
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Aldersgate UMC
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Aldersgate UMC
Rebecca Stephens Caldwell

Rebecca Stephens Caldwell Obituary
Rebecca Stephens Caldwell
Becky (Stephens) Caldwell, formerly of Pekin, passed away peacefully at her home in Montgomery, Alabama, on Wednesday, January 9th, 2020.
Becky was born on October 4, 1946, to Roley and Mildred Stephens of Pekin, Illinois.
She graduated from Pekin High School with the class of 1964 and later moved to Alaska and then settled in Montgomery, Alabama, where she was a lifelong member of Aldersgate Church, serving the lord as a Sunday School Teacher, president of the United Methodist women and church treasurer.
She had a love of travel especially of Scotland, where she lived many of her childhood years when her father worked with the startup of the Caterpillar Glasgow plant. After she returned she continued to pursue her passion for Scottish culture and talent for writing, sewing and drawing.
Becky is survived by her husband of 45 years, James "Eddie" Caldwell; sons, Steve Jones and Tyler Caldwell (Sarah); grandchildren, Jordan Jones, Emily Jones, Boyd Caldwell and Anne Caldwell; along with many nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Amy Jones Hillyear, and brother, Dr. Thomas Stephens.
Internment was at the Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery, Alabama.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
