Rhonda Winn
PEKIN ~ Rhonda Janelle Winn, 54, of Pekin, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home.
Born October 27, 1965 in Peoria to Burnis and Patricia (Johnson) Cochran, she married Dennis Winn, Jr. in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are four children, Michael D., Devin Lee, Josslyn Janelle and Braiden Winn, all of Pekin; one granddaughter, Alice Winn of Pekin and three siblings Russell (Vicki) Blake of Oklahoma and Tracie Fabry and Melissa (Eric) Dringenberg, Both of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
A homemaker, she enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and cherished time with family, especially her granddaughter.
Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Mark Linder Walk for the Mind P.O. Box 5522, Peoria, Illinois 61601.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 19 to May 21, 2020