Home

POWERED BY

Services
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda Winn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda Winn


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhonda Winn Obituary
Rhonda Winn
PEKIN ~ Rhonda Janelle Winn, 54, of Pekin, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home.
Born October 27, 1965 in Peoria to Burnis and Patricia (Johnson) Cochran, she married Dennis Winn, Jr. in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are four children, Michael D., Devin Lee, Josslyn Janelle and Braiden Winn, all of Pekin; one granddaughter, Alice Winn of Pekin and three siblings Russell (Vicki) Blake of Oklahoma and Tracie Fabry and Melissa (Eric) Dringenberg, Both of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
A homemaker, she enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and cherished time with family, especially her granddaughter.
Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Mark Linder Walk for the Mind P.O. Box 5522, Peoria, Illinois 61601.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 19 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhonda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -