More Obituaries for Richard Avery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Avery


1934 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Avery Obituary
Richard "Dick" Avery
PEKIN - Richard "Dick" Eugene Avery, 85, of Pekin, passed away at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born August 5, 1934 in Pekin to Isaac merlin and Alma (Stogsdill) Avery. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his significant other of 35 years, Wendy Lyles of Pekin; four children, Joy (Ron) Petitt of Pekin, Mark (Cheryl) Avery of Missouri, Sherry (Mark) Fisher of Houston, Texas and Sonny (Jodi) Lyles of Maine; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Terry (Laurie) Avery of Franklin Grove and Rick (Lynette) Avery of Mt. Morris and one sister, Melissa Avery of Sterling.
Dick was head of maintenance at Northern Petro Chemical in Mapleton for 25 years, retiring in 1985.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He also enjoyed spending time at home and working on his house.
His graveside service will be at a later date at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100TAPS Lane, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2020
