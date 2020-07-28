Richard Jamirson Sr.
Richard Dale Jamirson Sr, 71 of Ramsey, IL, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 8:40 am on Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home.
He was born to Earnie & Erma (Meade) Jamirson on October 26, 1948 in Wyoming, IL.
Richard was preceded in death by; his parents; one granddaughter, Charity "Stuart" Elizabeth Jamirson; two sisters, Melva Hutton and Christine "Cricket" Wilson; and one brother-in-law, Jake Bracket.
He is survived by; one son, Richard Jamirson jr of Ramsey, IL; two daughters, Lisa (Thomas) Lamar of Vandalia IL, and Charity (Brent) Moreland of Ramsey, IL; one brother, William (Tabitha) Jamirson of Mansfield, OH; four sisters, Cassie (Doug) Oakley of Mansfield, OH, Sharon Bracket of Pekin, IL, Debbie Jamirson of Pekin, IL and Sandy (Roger) Stone of Browning, IL; six grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two best buddies, dogs Sheba and Jasper
Richard served in the United States Army in Germany from 1968-1970. He was a member of the Faith Tabernacle Church in Pekin. He worked at Glendale Memorial Gardens during his time in Pekin. He was also a Computer Engineer. He enjoyed fishing. Richard's greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his dogs.
A Graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Pekin with Rev Chuck Grogan officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm also on Friday at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin.
Memorials may be made to help the family with funeral expenses made payable to Henderson Funeral Home.
