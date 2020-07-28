1/1
Richard Jamirson Sr.
1948 - 2020
Richard Jamirson Sr.
Richard Dale Jamirson Sr, 71 of Ramsey, IL, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 8:40 am on Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home.
He was born to Earnie & Erma (Meade) Jamirson on October 26, 1948 in Wyoming, IL.
Richard was preceded in death by; his parents; one granddaughter, Charity "Stuart" Elizabeth Jamirson; two sisters, Melva Hutton and Christine "Cricket" Wilson; and one brother-in-law, Jake Bracket.
He is survived by; one son, Richard Jamirson jr of Ramsey, IL; two daughters, Lisa (Thomas) Lamar of Vandalia IL, and Charity (Brent) Moreland of Ramsey, IL; one brother, William (Tabitha) Jamirson of Mansfield, OH; four sisters, Cassie (Doug) Oakley of Mansfield, OH, Sharon Bracket of Pekin, IL, Debbie Jamirson of Pekin, IL and Sandy (Roger) Stone of Browning, IL; six grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two best buddies, dogs Sheba and Jasper
Richard served in the United States Army in Germany from 1968-1970. He was a member of the Faith Tabernacle Church in Pekin. He worked at Glendale Memorial Gardens during his time in Pekin. He was also a Computer Engineer. He enjoyed fishing. Richard's greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his dogs.
A Graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Pekin with Rev Chuck Grogan officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm also on Friday at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin.
Memorials may be made to help the family with funeral expenses made payable to Henderson Funeral Home.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com



Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
JUL
31
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Glendale Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
