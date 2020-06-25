Richard "Rick" W. Dickson
Richard "Rick" W. Dickson, 65, passed away at 4:50 pm on June 9, 2020 at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.
He was born April 11, 1955 in Decatur, Illinois to the late Richard Lionel and Frances Elaine (Ahlheim) Dickson.
He is survived by one brother, Michael (Linda) Dickson of Pekin, Illinois, and two sisters – Gina Dickson and Tina (Jackie) Dickson-Campbell of Urbana, Illinois.
He graduated from Pekin Community High School in 1973.
He went to work for Sherex Chemical Company in Mapleton, Illinois in 1977, eventually retiring from Chemtura Corporation in 2009.
He married Teresa Sigler on October 15, 1983 and though they divorced in 2008, they remained close friends.
He loved the color purple. A man of many interests, he enjoyed ceramics, tropical fish, cross stitch embroidery, quilting, cooking, and poker. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Richard was at one point a professional clown known as Tic-Tac-Toe, serving as the Treasurer of the World Clown Association in the late 1990s.
After living a few years in Oregon to write a book, Richard retired to Los Angeles around 2010.
He became interested in public speaking, joining Toastmasters International, where he served as a training officer and assistant chief judge for District 52. He was honored as a Distinguished Toastmaster, and was to be the incoming District Division Director for the 2020-2021 Toastmaster year.
Richard will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and commitment to loving and empowering others and was dearly loved by the many communities & organizations he was a member of. He was a spiritual seeker who loved the Conversations with God books and retreats, and had his own ongoing conversation with God.
At his request, Richard has been cremated. A Celebration of Life gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
The family has established a GoFundMe.com account for other family members and friends who would like to help pay towards Richard's cremation and other final expenses. Any excess funds will be donated to charity in honor of Richard.
Richard "Rick" W. Dickson, 65, passed away at 4:50 pm on June 9, 2020 at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.
He was born April 11, 1955 in Decatur, Illinois to the late Richard Lionel and Frances Elaine (Ahlheim) Dickson.
He is survived by one brother, Michael (Linda) Dickson of Pekin, Illinois, and two sisters – Gina Dickson and Tina (Jackie) Dickson-Campbell of Urbana, Illinois.
He graduated from Pekin Community High School in 1973.
He went to work for Sherex Chemical Company in Mapleton, Illinois in 1977, eventually retiring from Chemtura Corporation in 2009.
He married Teresa Sigler on October 15, 1983 and though they divorced in 2008, they remained close friends.
He loved the color purple. A man of many interests, he enjoyed ceramics, tropical fish, cross stitch embroidery, quilting, cooking, and poker. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Richard was at one point a professional clown known as Tic-Tac-Toe, serving as the Treasurer of the World Clown Association in the late 1990s.
After living a few years in Oregon to write a book, Richard retired to Los Angeles around 2010.
He became interested in public speaking, joining Toastmasters International, where he served as a training officer and assistant chief judge for District 52. He was honored as a Distinguished Toastmaster, and was to be the incoming District Division Director for the 2020-2021 Toastmaster year.
Richard will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and commitment to loving and empowering others and was dearly loved by the many communities & organizations he was a member of. He was a spiritual seeker who loved the Conversations with God books and retreats, and had his own ongoing conversation with God.
At his request, Richard has been cremated. A Celebration of Life gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
The family has established a GoFundMe.com account for other family members and friends who would like to help pay towards Richard's cremation and other final expenses. Any excess funds will be donated to charity in honor of Richard.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.