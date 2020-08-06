1/1
Richard Watkins
1943 - 2020
GLASFORD ~ Richard Dean Watkins, 77, of Glasford, passed away at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria after complications from a recent injury.
He was born February 15, 1943, in Pekin to William E. and I. Bernice (Bell) Watkins, he married Cindy L. Elson on March 28, 1966 in Glasford.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years; 3 sons: Tod R. (Kathy) Watkins of Mapleton, Brent P.(Laurie) Watkins of Bartonville and Wesley A. Watkins of Peoria; four grandchildren, Hanna, Cole, Elijah and Paige Watkins and one brother, Charles Watkins of Wyoming, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Edward, Floyd, Robert, Paul and John.
After graduating from Timber Township High School in 1961, Richard worked 40 plus years at Keystone Steel & Wire Co. in Bartonville as a machine operator.
He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinal's baseball, NASCAR, stock-car and motorcycle racing, festivals, flea markets, collecting Hot Wheels cars, and casinos. But most of all he enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in sports and other events. He often coached his sons in baseball, from minor league thru pony league. He was talented as a coach and as a mechanic. He was the "go-to" person for problem solving. He had a friendly and loving personality, and was very generous of his time to help others, whether it be chauffeuring, mechanical, or other repairing.
Richard was of the Methodist faith.
Public graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Lancaster Cemetery in Glasford. Pastor James Reed of Elmwood will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Timber Hollis Fire Dept, Glasford, or to Kingston Mines United Methodist Church, Kingston Mines.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lancaster Cemetery
