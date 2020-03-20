|
Rikki R. Wallace
Rikki Renee Wallace, 38, of Peoria, IL passed away at 4:00 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home.
Rikki was born on July 13, 1981 in Pekin to Rick and Tina (Schmick) Schacherbauer. She was raised by guardian parents, Julie and Rick Gale.
She was preceded in death by her birth parents, her guardian that raised her, Rick Gale, her grandparents, John and Nina Schacherbauer, Lyle and Mary Gale and Martha Schmick.
Surviving are: one son, Trace McClanahan of Danvers, IL, one daughter, Camri Wallace of Pekin; guardian mom, Julie Gale of Manito, two brothers Nick Gale of Manito and Nate (Riyn) Gale of katy, TX; one sister, Robbi (Dave) Duckworth of Buda, IL; maternal grandparents, Gary and Sondra Schmick of Chillicothe, IL.
Rikki enjoyed painting, the Gambetti shopping trips, baking Christmas cookies, sunflowers and was an avid recycler.
A celebration of Rikki's life will be held at a later date. Cremation will be accorded.
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fight the Fight, 145 Urbandale Ave. East Peoria, IL 61611.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2020