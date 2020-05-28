Rita M. Upchurch
Rita Marie Upchurch, 73, of Pekin, IL passed away at 7:41 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Pekin Manor.
Rita was born on October 18, 1946 in Pekin to Clifford E. and Luella M. (Hoerr) Goss.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Judy Krupps.
Surviving are: one son, Richard L. Upchurch of Pekin; two daughters, Dawn M. Upchurch and Dianna (Doug) Halstead both of Pekin; one brother, Harry (Suzie) Goss of Pekin; her significant other, Ronnie Grashoff of Lewistown; four grandchildren, Brandon and Jacob Dietrich both of Pekin, Adam (Xochitl) Halstead of Washington, IL and Courtney (Mark) Duley of Manito; three great grandchildren, Adriel, Austin and Mae; one nephew and two nieces; her two furry companions, Buddy and Henry.
Rita had worked in customer service at Walmart before retiring. She enjoyed the Rocky Mountains, spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks and shopping. She was a people person.
There will be no services. Cremation will be accorded. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Rita's arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to TAPS, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Rita's family would like to give special thanks to Shannon and Mitch Grashoff for all your love, help and support. Her tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 28 to May 30, 2020.