Robert "Bob" Barnes
PEKIN ~ Charles Robert "Bob" Barnes, 81, of Pekin passed away at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Timbercreek Rehab & Health Care in Pekin.
Bob was born on Sept. 2, 1939, in Peoria, to Charles and Amelia (Shane) Barnes. His parents preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two siblings, Mary Balcom and James Barnes.
Surviving are one daughter, Lisa (James) Stout of Goodfield; one son, Danny Barnes, of Pekin; four grandchildren, Joe (Kylie) Barnes of Pekin, Jessica (Thomas) Stone of Germantown Hills, Jay Barnes of Pekin and Caleb Barnes of Peoria and three great-grandchildren, Haley Hockenbury, Jason Barnes, and Troy Stone. A fourth great-grandchild is on the way. Bob is also survived by his brother, Richard Barnes of Peoria, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.
Bob was a proud Caterpillar employee, working at the Mapleton Foundry, where he retired after 39 years. He was also a member of the Pekin Church of Christ.
Bob was man who didn't know a stranger, and he loved road trips, documenting the important moments of his family's life, classic musicals and television series, and photography. He loved music and had an impressive collection of original record albums from the 1950s, 60s, 70s, and 80s. Bob loved and had a rare talent for taking pictures and was always happy to share his photographs with friends and family. Above all, he loved his family and his church.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff at Timbercreek for their wonderful care of Bob. We are forever grateful.
His graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Evangelist Paul Thomas will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Home Association, 2130 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, Ill. 61603.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com