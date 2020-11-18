1/1
Robert F. "Bob" Gensel
Robert F. "Bob" Gensel
Robert F. Gensel, 92, of Pekin, IL passed away at 4:42 AM Monday, November 16, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Pekin Hospital.
Bob was born on August 28, 1928 in Pekin. He married Virginia L. Bailey on July 24, 1948 in Pekin. She preceded him in death on August 4, 2016.
Also preceding in death are his parents; one brother, John; two sisters, Mary Gensel and Alice Jackson.
Surviving are: two sons, Roger S. (Kathy) Gensel of Manito, IL, and Mark R. (Toni) Gensel of Pekin; three daughters, Rebecca K. Eitenmiller of Chandler, OK, Debra L. Schmitt of Tremont, and Ralene M. (Walter) Chave of Pekin; forty-five grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his special friend Mary Lou Daniels, whom he was very fond of.
Bob was a lifetime member of Pekin Bible Church since its founding where he was a member of the Red Lanyard Care Team as a counselor and had formerly served as a Deacon. He was a man of faith. He and his wife had visited the Holy Land. They loved to travel and did as often as they could. They spent many summers at his place on the lake in Wisconsin. Bob loved his family, and was always working to improve their life. He was a talented plumber, having received his 50-year pin from the Steam Fitters Local 353. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
His funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr. in Pekin with Pastor Chad Nightingale officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior from 10:00 – 11:00 AM also at the funeral home. Mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to Pekin Bible Church, 2405 Court St, Pekin, IL 61554
To leave an online condolence visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
