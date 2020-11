Robert FenwickRobert "Bob" J. Fenwick, 77 years old, of Champaign, formerly of Pekin, passed away Sunday, November 22nd, 2020, surrounded by his family.Preceding him in death, were his parents, a brother and two sisters.Bob is survived by his wife, Sherry Fenwick; and by children, Scott Fenwick (Angie), Mark Fenwick, Sean Ballou (Lorra), Todd Ballou (Tiffany), seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bob also leaves behind a brother, Doug Fenwick; sister, Kerry Fenwick; and mother-in-law, Grace Smith.Bob worked at Caterpillar for over 35 years managing data processing and research development throughout his career. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed studying history. Bob was a generous and private man; a true Cowboy through and through.Future celebrations of his life will be planned for 2021. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy is assisting with arrangements ( www.morganmemorialhome.com ).