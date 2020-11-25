Robert Fenwick
Robert "Bob" J. Fenwick, 77 years old, of Champaign, formerly of Pekin, passed away Sunday, November 22nd, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Preceding him in death, were his parents, a brother and two sisters.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sherry Fenwick; and by children, Scott Fenwick (Angie), Mark Fenwick, Sean Ballou (Lorra), Todd Ballou (Tiffany), seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bob also leaves behind a brother, Doug Fenwick; sister, Kerry Fenwick; and mother-in-law, Grace Smith.
Bob worked at Caterpillar for over 35 years managing data processing and research development throughout his career. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed studying history. Bob was a generous and private man; a true Cowboy through and through.
Future celebrations of his life will be planned for 2021. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy is assisting with arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com
).