Robert H. Terrill
Robert H. "Bob" Terrill, 71, of Green Valley, IL, passed away at 8:40 AM Wednesday November 18th at his home surrounded by his family.
Bob was born October 2, 1949 in Pekin, IL to Denver and Anna "Bea" (Watson) Terrill. He married Barb Griffin on April 1, 1994.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew, Joshua Bland.
Surviving are his wife, Barb, of Green Valley; two sons, Scott R. (Pam) Terrill of Green Valley and Matt (Chelsea) Terrill of Green Valley; one daughter, Kaylee Terrill of Green Valley; three grandchildren, Christopher Terrill (Chelsey) of Green Valley, Kylie Terrill (Seth) of Madison, WI., and Emily Terrill (Nick) of Urbana; four great-grandchildren, Ryan Terrill, Noah Newcomb, Hadley Sondag, Lucah Sondag and a fifth great-grandchild due to be born any day; two brothers, Danny (Renee) Terrill of Pekin and Ricky (Sally) Terrill of Bunker, MO.; two sisters, Susie Schmidt of Green Valley and Debra Wisdom of Bunker, MO.
He was host to several nieces and nephews.
Bob worked in the foundry at Caterpillar, Inc. for 35 years, retiring in 2004. He was a member of UAW local #974 and Bass 25. He was a former member of the Green Valley Fire Department.
Bob loved to laugh, agitate, and be ornery with his grandkids, nieces, and nephews. He was the life of the party, always, with his loud and contagious laugh. His big smile could light up a room and he was everyone's favorite brother, son, uncle, and brother-in-law. After overcoming an illness early in his life, he lived every day of the next forty years to the fullest, never taking a moment for granted. He cherished his two sons and kept them busy with projects, purchasing boats and campers, and fishing every chance he could. His daughter, Kaylee Jo, was his pride and joy.
Bob was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. His greatest passion was fishing with his boys, brothers, and all of his fishing buddies. He loved to camp anywhere but especially with his family on Current River. When he wasn't in a boat fishing, he was searching "for sale" sites for boats and campers and frequenting Bass Pro Shop.
More than anything though, Bob loved and cherished time spent with his family both in Illinois and Missouri.
Private family services will be held at Henderson funeral home & Crematory with Rev. Heather Robertson officiating. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. The service will be available for viewing online at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory YouTube page after 12 PM on Saturday November 21st.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Green Valley Fire Department.
Bob's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
where online condolences can be made to the family.