Robert "Bob" Powell
PEKIN ~ Robert "Bob" F. Powell, 92, of Pekin, passed away at 11:18 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Pekin Manor.
Born June 18, 1927 in Mackinaw to Charles and Bessie (Beckel) Powell, he married Dawn Carol Zannacker on May 1, 1952 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Cheryl (Dan) Taylor and Susan K. Rasmussen, both of Pekin; two sons, Robert David (Becky) Powell and Mark Alan Powell, both of Pekin; eight grandchildren, Carrie (Jon) Morrissey of Springfield, Michael (Lindsey) Rasmussen of Manito, Bethany (Scott) Fuller, Stacey (Brad) Simoncini, Rachel Richardson, all of Pekin, Adda (James) Hebert of Spring Hill, Fla., Richard Holmberg and Robert Holmberg, both of Rantoul; nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Pamela Holmberg; six brothers; one sister and three infant siblings.
A member of Laborers Local 231 in Pekin for more than 50 years, Bob worked for R.A. Cullinan in Tremont, for Robert Monge building houses and last with the Illinois Department of Transportation.
He was a devoted volunteer fire fighter and founding member of the Schaeferville Volunteer Fire Department, where he served for more than 25 years. Anybody that knew Bob, knew he was a builder and he even helped build the firehouse. He would always drop what he was doing and help anyone in need.
Bob loved camping, traveling and was a self-taught jack of all trades.
His memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Mark Foglio will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow the service in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood, 2709 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, Ill. 61604 or Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, Ill. 61637.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020