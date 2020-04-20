|
|
Robert T. "Bob" Carr
Robert T. "Bob" Carr, 85 of Manito, passed away at 8:13 pm, Friday, April 17, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
He was born to John E. and Alice (Hallam) Carr on March 25, 1935 in Peoria. He married Sumie Mori in 1954 in Gifu, Japan.
He was preceded in death by; his parents; his wife; two daughters, Lorraine Carr (Lynn Decker) and Lisa Beeney (Brad Beeney, deceased), two sisters, Teresa Lemkemann and Frances Kelly; and one brother, John Patrick Carr.
Bob is survived by: one daughter, Alice Carr (Stephen Palmer, deceased) of Manito; four grandchildren, Jarek (Amy) Palmer of Normal, Stevie (Gabby) Palmer of Peoria, Skyler & Ethan Beeney-Carr of Trivoli and three great-grandchildren.
He served in the United States Navy from 1952-1960. He worked for the Peoria Fire Department, and then for the Peoria Police Department, retiring as a Captain from the Police Department after 20 years' service in 1985. Bob was a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion and Peoria Sportsman Club. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing & wood working. He was truly a treasure to his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Cremation has been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020