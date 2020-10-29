Robert "Bob" Thompson
PEKIN ~ Robert "Bob" Roy Thompson, 72, of Pekin, passed away at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home.
Born July 16, 1948 in Fort Benning, Georgia to Nathan and Florence (Rutter) Thompson. He married Theresa "Tess" Bianchi in August 1975, they later divorced. He then married Susan Foster in June of 1990 in Pekin. She died in December 1997. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Dale Zannacker and Jerry Thompson; and one granddaughter, Andrea Grossweiler.
Surviving are his three daughters, Tricia (Chris) Nash of Pekin, Paula (Eric) Jensen of Groveland and Laura (Paul) Nelson of Littleton, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Nicole, Erica, Vincent, Jordan, Lainey, Nathaniel, Elliot and Addison; two great-grandchildren, Avery and Maddox and two siblings, Dawn Powell and Patrick "Rick" (Janet) Thompson, both of Pekin.
Bob was a Purple Heart recipient of the Vietnam War while serving in the United States Army 199 th infantry. He retired in 2010 from the United States Postal Service after a 25-year career as a Postal Carrier. He loved golfing, bowling and fishing. He also enjoyed stock car racing, cheering on the Cubs and riding motorcycles - he always looked forward to the Peoria TT races. Bob was also an avid pool player and thoroughly enjoyed playing in the annual Sanderson Tournament, hosted by his best friend, Tim Miller.
His memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be required. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin, where military rites will be provided by the United States Army and Tazewell Military Rites Team.
Memorial contributions may be given to OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61637.
