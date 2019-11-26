|
Robin A. Zimmerman
Robin A. Zimmerman, 62, of Pekin, IL passed away at 8:31 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019 in the emergency room at Unity Point Health – Pekin.
Robin was born on December 16, 1956 in Peoria to Robert W. and Donna (DeBoer) Shepler. She married William Zimmerman on May 20, 1978 in Pekin.
Her parents and one brother, Robert Shepler preceded her in death.
Surviving are: her husband, Bill of Pekin; one son, Brandon (Brittney) Zimmerman of Pekin; one daughter, Breanna Zimmerman of Pekin; seven grandchildren, Keagan, Kaleb, Cameron, Collin Zimmerman, Kaydence, Kylee, Jerry DeForest III.; and one sister, Karen Shepler of Peoria.
Robin was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked as a Medical Office Assistant at Ruskusky Foot & Ankle Clinic for 15 years. She enjoyed golfing, crafting and taking trips to Florida. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Michael Andrejek as Celebrant. A visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, November 29, 2019 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019