Roger Eugene ChapmanCAPE CORAL, FL - Roger E. Chapman, 73, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.Born in Decatur, IL on November 3, 1946 to Wanda L. Burns and Preston M. Chapman, Sr., he married Roselle Reid of Stewardson, IL in December of 1967. Surviving are their two daughters Melinda Kay and Meghan Ann. Roselle also survives.He married Mary Helden on December 24, 1979. She survives. Also surviving are two step-daughters, Monica (Tim) Jones of Creve Coeur, IL and Kimberly Hutson of Estero, FL. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Preston, Jr., and two sisters, Dorothy Thrasher and Sandra Shelley. A third sister, Jean Mansfield, survives.Roger graduated from Warrensburg-Latham High School in 1964, earned his bachelor's degree in 1968 from Eastern Illinois University and received his Certified Public Accountant Certificate in 1973. He was an active member of the Illinois Society of Certified Public Accountants, the American Institute and the Central Chapter of Certified Public Accountants.He served in the United States Army from 1969-1971 with the 1st Armored Division and was stationed in Germany.After 32 years, Roger retired as comptroller from Enercon Engineering in East Peoria, IL and relocated to Cape Coral, FL.Roger was a good, kind and hard-working man and a huge animal lover rescuing many dogs over the years. He was also an avid reader. You hardly ever saw Roger without a book in his hands. Roger was of the Baptist faith.In his younger days you could find him on the golf course. He loved the game of golf and was a season ticket holder of the Peoria Rivermen.Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial contributions may be made to any animal welfare shelter in Florida or Illinois.