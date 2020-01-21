|
|
Ronald "Ronnie" D. Clark
MANITO – Ronnie Dean Clark, 77, of Manito, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at TimberCreek Rehab & Health Care in Pekin. He was born Jan. 30, 1943 in Joliet, IL to Willis and Florence Clark. He leaves behind his life companion and fiancée of 19 years, Deanna Picken.
She survives along with her son Rick (Lori) Picken of Pekin, IL, his son Bradley (Staci Springer) Clark of Pekin, IL daughter Kelly (Alex) Alexander of Cape Coral, FL , as well as his grandchildren Cody (Andrea) Emmons of Austin, TX, Brandon (Sierra Kindred) Emmons of Manito, IL, Brielle (Greg) Faloona of Orlando, FL, and Delaney (Mike)Smith of Peoria, IL, and Tyler Picken of Pekin, IL. Also surviving is his twin brother Donnie Clark of San Jose, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Barb Weyhrich of Delavan, IL and one brother Jerry Clark of San Jose, IL.
He served on the Forman Fire Department from 1968 to 1989 and retired as Fire Chief. He also served on the Village board of Manito. He owned his own business R&R Well Drilling in Manito IL.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be held for immediate family only. Ronnie's arrangements have been entrusted to Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Forman Fire Department 205 North Broadway, Manito, IL in memory of Ronnie Clark.
To express condolences online go to www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020