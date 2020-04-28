|
Ronald Friedrich
GREEN VALLEY ~ Ronald David Friedrich, 71, of Green Valley, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
Born Nov. 2, 1948 in Pekin to Glenn R. and Jeanette R. (Dunn) Friedrich, he married Sandra Kay "Sandy" Fischer on Dec. 21, 1968 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Susan (Chad) Weirup of Lost Nation, Iowa and Lori Ann (Rob) Lockard of Roselle; one son, Steve (Cori) Friedrich of Bartonville; seven grandchildren, Damon McFarlane, Kassandra (Dave) Streets, both of Maquoketa, Iowa, Avery Guenther of Colo., Madison Green of Bloomington, Emily Green of Roselle, Keegan Weirup of Lost Nation, Iowa and Garrett Lockard of Roselle; one great-granddaughter, Kailey McFarlane of Maquoketa, Iowa and three brothers, Michael Fischer of Manito, David (Cheryl) Friedrich of Green Valley and Danny Fischer of Farmer City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, William H. Fischer; his step-mother, Margaret Friedrich and one sister, Becky Fischer.
Ron worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 47 years as a pipefitter, retiring in 2013.
He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
He was a member of St. John's (Sand Prairie) Lutheran Church in rural Green Valley.
His private graveside service will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Sand Prairie Cemetery in rural Green Valley. The Rev. Chris Sansom will officiate. There will be no public visitation. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 13443 Townline Road, Green Valley, Illinois 61534.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020