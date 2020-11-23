Ronald Garber
PEKIN ~ Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer, Ronald R. Garber, 82, of Pekin, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Reflections Memory Care in Pekin.
He was born Feb. 21, 1938 in Pekin to Raymond Earl and Ruby Helen (Fornoff) Garber, Sr. He married Ruth M. Reed on Dec. 12, 1954 in Pekin. She died Oct. 27, 2000 in Peoria. He also was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard Garber.
Surviving are three sons, Ronald E. (Gisela) Garber of Pekin, Donald R. (Shari) Garber of Plano, Texas and Timothy C. (Kim) Garber of Canton; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Raymond E. (Wilma) Garber, Jr. of Pekin and one sister, Diane (Jerry) Monterastelli of Trivoli.
He was a graduate of Illinois Central College, the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Advance Course at Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey and the Sr. Officer Computer Manager Course of Ft. Ben Harrison, Ind. He retired from the U.S. Army on June 1, 1978 at Ft. Ben Harrison, Ind. He served in Korea, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Germany and Belgium. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for service in Vietnam and the Meritorious Service Medal while serving with NATO in Belgium, where he was assigned as the Communications Security Officer for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Forces – (SHAPE). He was a life member of the Military Officer Organization of America as well as a life member of the Spearhead Organization of America (3rd Armored Division).
After retiring from the Army, Ron managed the Will Harms Company Office Supply Store in Pekin for over 20 years and in January 2001, he went to work as a Court Bailiff for the Tazewell County Sheriff's Department, last working on May 8, 2015.
He was very active in civic affairs, serving as a Cub Scout Pack Master and serving on various Boy Scout Committees. He was a Little League Umpire for many years and served on many youth group boards. He was a member of Roy L. King Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1232 and Pekin Elks Lodge for over 25 years. He was a 20 year member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Pekin.
Ron was a longtime member and past president of the Morton Whirl-A-Ways Square Dance Club and past president of the Illinois Federation of Square and Round Dance Clubs (FSRDC) and served as Vice President of the Central Region Square Dance Association and was honored and selected to enter the Illinois State Square Dance Association Hall of Fame. He was a dedicated Chicago Bears Football fan and a diehard Cardinals fan.
He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Pekin.
His private visitation and funeral will be Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Stephen D. Barnes will officiate. Burial will be Dillon Cemetery, with military rites accorded by the United States Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2223 Sheridan Rd., Pekin, Ill. 61554 or to the Mayo Clinic Foundation, Department of Development, 200 First St., Southwest, Rochester, Minn. 55905.
