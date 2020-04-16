|
|
Ronald Rose
Ronald L. Rose, age 72, passed away at home surrounded by his family and friends March 28, 2020.
He was born May 23, 1947 in Springfield, Missouri to Jacob and Margaret (Garner) Rose. Ron married his high school sweetheart Julie A. Williams on September 4, 1965 in Pekin, Illinois and she survives him.
Also surviving are his son Richard (Melissa) Rose of Westminster, Colorado and daughter-in-law Kelly Saracino-Roesch (Jack) of Arvada, Colorado. Ron was grandfather to five: Jake, Zachary, Gabrielle, Alexandra and Frank; great grandfather to Isabelle and Maya.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and sister Karan.
Ron enjoyed 50 years of riding motorcycles and loved the beauty of Colorado and Arkansas two lane blacktops. Watching birds gathering at this backyard feeders and nightly visits by the deer across the street were daily events he looked forward to seeing. Ron loved his pets especially his dog Ginger who will miss Ron greatly.
Ron retired in 2010 after working 45 years as quality control inspector in metal-cutting manufacturing with Caterpillar Tractor, East Peoria, and Sundstrand, Denver, Colorado.
Ron and Julie moved to Bella Vista June 2013 and he will be missed by many friends and neighbors – he was a genuine friendly good man.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bella Vista Animal Shelter, PO Box 5248, Bella Vista, AR 72714. No services are planned.
Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Arkansas. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020