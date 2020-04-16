Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Bella Vista
2258 Forest Hills Blvd.
Bella Vista, AR 72715
(479) 855-1611
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Rose


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Rose Obituary
Ronald Rose
Ronald L. Rose, age 72, passed away at home surrounded by his family and friends March 28, 2020.
He was born May 23, 1947 in Springfield, Missouri to Jacob and Margaret (Garner) Rose. Ron married his high school sweetheart Julie A. Williams on September 4, 1965 in Pekin, Illinois and she survives him.
Also surviving are his son Richard (Melissa) Rose of Westminster, Colorado and daughter-in-law Kelly Saracino-Roesch (Jack) of Arvada, Colorado. Ron was grandfather to five: Jake, Zachary, Gabrielle, Alexandra and Frank; great grandfather to Isabelle and Maya.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and sister Karan.
Ron enjoyed 50 years of riding motorcycles and loved the beauty of Colorado and Arkansas two lane blacktops. Watching birds gathering at this backyard feeders and nightly visits by the deer across the street were daily events he looked forward to seeing. Ron loved his pets especially his dog Ginger who will miss Ron greatly.
Ron retired in 2010 after working 45 years as quality control inspector in metal-cutting manufacturing with Caterpillar Tractor, East Peoria, and Sundstrand, Denver, Colorado.
Ron and Julie moved to Bella Vista June 2013 and he will be missed by many friends and neighbors – he was a genuine friendly good man.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bella Vista Animal Shelter, PO Box 5248, Bella Vista, AR 72714. No services are planned.
Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Arkansas. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -