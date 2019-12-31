|
Ronnie J. Koonce
HAVANA~ Ronnie Jim Koonce, 83, of Havana, passed away at 10:05 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Havana Health Care Center in Havana.
Born November 26, 1936 in Kennett, MO to R.C. and Ada Pearl (White) Koonce, he married Ila Scrape on July 30, 1959 in Oregon, IL. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; brothers, Lloyd, Ralph, Donal; sisters, Geraldine, Revenna, Laura; and one daughter, Priscilla Gaye Koonce.
Surviving are his wife, Ila; his children, Joseph Koonce, Celesta (Kevin) Davis, Leslie (Joseph) Draper, Holly (Chris) Pogioli, Ronnie (Alice) Koonce, Tiffani Koonce, Trevor (Marilee) Koonce, Miracle (Daniel) Meskimen, Branden (Nancy) Koonce; 19 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews; and one sister, Norma Steele of Marissa.
Ronnie served his country for over 21 years and was a Sergeant First Class in the U.S. Army Infantry. He played baseball for the U.S. Army from 1956-1964, hitting 297 home runs and batting .331.
He retired from Commonwealth Edison's Powerton Plant in 1991 as a Maintenance Foreman.
Ronnie was a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a man of unwavering values who led his family through his own example.
He was a man of God. He avidly read the King James Version of the Holy Bible and taught his kids about God. He worshipped with the Church of Jesus Christ.
Ronnie will be remembered as a God-fearing, hardworking, physically, mentally, and morally strong man who would do anything to help his family and others.
Among many things, Ronnie was a minister, a carpenter, a mechanic, a soldier, a fisherman, and a craftsman. He admired God's handiwork. He enjoyed spending time with family, going for scenic drives and walks, furniture building, and making crafts such as bird houses and toys. Ronnie took great pride in what he worked hard for, his family most of all.
A graveside service will be held with friends and family for Ronnie on Monday, January 6th, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield at 12:00 noon. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes and Crematory in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 2100 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026. Online memorials may be left at www.apdaparkinson.org
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
