Rosemary Roach
PEKIN ~ Rosemary M. Roach, 95, of Pekin, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Mar. 2, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born Feb. 7, 1925 in Carlinville to Cleophas and Anna M. (Ryan) Drury, she married Jack Leonard Roach in Carlinville. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one grandson, Patrick Hauck; two siblings, Paul Drury and Dorothy Gerber; one grandson-in-law, Brian Lee and her beloved dachshund, Tinker.
Surviving are one daughter, Cathy Hauck of Pekin; two sons, Cliff Roach of Pekin and Jack Roach of Peoria; four grandchildren, Lisa Lee of Washington, Kayleigh (Michael) Killen of Springfield, Kathryn Roach of Bartonville and Jared (Lacey) Roach of Massachusetts; six great-grandchildren, Zac, Mackenzie, Lexie, Indie, Avery & Scarlette and one great-great-granddaughter, Aria.
Rosemary had worked at P.S. Olt Company in South Pekin for many years, retiring in 1987. She also had previously worked at Illinois Bell in Springfield and at Princess Peggy in Peoria.
Over the years, Rosemary enjoyed playing cards and swimming that the YWCA. She loved bowling and was on several leagues. She also hosted Christmas Eve for all her family for over 40 years. Rosemary enjoyed listening to music, always had flowers in her yard and had a special love for butterflies. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was so loved and will forever be missed.
She will be remembered as being spunky, quick witted and not to mention a tad bit stubborn. She would always make us laugh and most of the time, unintentionally. To those of us that knew her best, she swore by her "one a day."
Her private graveside service will be held at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin at a later date.
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin has been entrusted with Rosemary's arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, Ill. 61554 or , 4234 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, Ill. 61614.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020