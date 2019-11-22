|
Roy Barnes
PEKIN ~ Roy J. Barnes, 82, of Green Valley, Ariz., passed away peacefully at 5:23 p.m. Sept. 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson, Ariz. surrounded by his family. He was formerly of Pekin.
Born Jan. 29, 1937 in Delavan, he was the son of John "Scotty" Barnes and Marian (Weyhrich) Gould. He married Joyce Lipman on Aug. 19, 1962 in San Francisco, Calif. She survives.
Also surviving are his three sons, Troy (Charissa) Barnes of St. George, Utah, Kevin (Heather) Barnes of San Ramon, Calif. and Tim (Christie) Barnes of Danville, Calif.; nine grandchildren/step-grandchildren and three brothers, Ray (Joyce) Barnes, Ross (Diane) Gould, both of Pekin and Rex (Beverly) Gould of Kirkland, Mo.
Roy graduated in 1955 from Pekin Community High School, followed by attending two years at Northwestern University. He then served two years in the United States Army. Roy worked at Peterson Tractor Company of San Leandro, Calif. from 1964 until retiring in 1997.
His celebration of life service for family and close friends is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Green Valley, Ariz. Cremation has been accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019