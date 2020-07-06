1/1
Sandra J. Berchtold
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra J. Berchtold
Sandra J. Berchtold, 79, of Pekin passed away at 6:31 pm Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home.
Sandra was born November 26, 1940 in Pekin to Ferd and Louisa (Berra) Bonnette. She married Howard Berchtold on June 7, 1958, he passed May 11, 2017.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and one sister, Linda Ennis.
She is survived by two sons, William (Vicki) Berchtold of Pekin, Brian (Gina) Berchtold of Groveland; two daughters, Bonnie (Ken) Goodwin, Becky (Jason) Joiner both of Pekin; one brother, Tony (Jan) Bonnette of Creve Coeur and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sandra enjoyed quilting and sewing. Her greatest enjoyment was camping and going on cruises with family and friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Pekin.
Sandra worked at Bonnette's Shop, Pekin Hospital and last working at B & G Billing.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin with visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Cremation will be accorded after services. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.
Sandra's family requests that memorial gifts be designated to First Baptist Church.
Sandra's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved