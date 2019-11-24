|
|
Sandra J. Watson
PEKIN - Sandra J. Watson, 81, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at her home.
Sandra was born on November 27, 1937, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Lloyd and Gladys (Swanson) Waggoner. She married Gerald Eugene Morris in 1955 in Pekin. He passed away in 1986. She then married Charles E. Watson on August 2, 1992. He passed away on June 3, 2014.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and one infant brother.
Surviving are two sons, Ric Morris of Pekin and Randy (Pam) Morris of Pekin; one daughter, Debora (Earl) Neff of Pekin; three step-sons, Kevin C. Watson of Torrington, WY, Scott D. (Tonya) Watson of Pekin and Marty D. (Kim) Watson of South Pekin; one step-daughter, Lori L. (Victor) Temple of Douglas, WY; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; ten step-grandchildren; many step-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joyce Gentry of Hot Springs, AR.
Sandra was of the Baptist faith. She worked in the produce department of Korsmeyer's and Schnuck's for many years. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, cats and dancing and she loved to sing.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to TAPS, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019