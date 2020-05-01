Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Glendale Memorial Gardens
Resources
Scott Connett Obituary
Scott Connett
PEKIN ~ Scott Lee Connett, 50, of Pekin, passed 9:16 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born April 13, 1970 in Pekin to Larry and Karen (Garman) Connett.
Surviving are his parents of Delavan; one sister, Shelley Sweatman of Easton; two nephews, Chapin Sweatman and C.J. Sweatman, both of Easton and his aunts and uncles, Keith & Deb Garman and Alvin & Monica Connett, all of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert & Ruth Garman and Ray & Betty Connett.
Scott worked as a steel worker and also had worked in agriculture, helping his Uncle Keith on the farm.
Scott was blessed by the friendship of Shane Lohnes and Trent Gilroy (his brothers) and other "Mudders" who always had his back, and shared his love of all things mud and trucks.
Family and friends were cherished by Scott. We will miss his quirky sense of humor, his sparkling eyes when he was teasing, his awesome hugs, and his sincere and frequent "I Love Yous." Our hearts are forever broken. We will miss you, Kiddo, so very much – always… How blessed you are to have touched the face of God.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pekin.
His celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, Ill. 61637 or to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 1 to May 5, 2020
