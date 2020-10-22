Scott Hintz
Scott M. Hintz, 46, of Green Valley, passed away at 3:04 pm Monday, October 19, 2020.
He was born January 11, 1974 in Pekin to Donald and Debra Butler Hintz.
Surviving are is his father, Donald Hintz of Delavan; and one sister, Emily Sarah Hintz of Chicago.
He was preceded in death by mother and grandparents.
Scott worked at Eaton's in Lincoln for a couple years.
He loved gardening, old cars and car shows, helped care for his family, and sponsored children through Compassion International.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be at 10:00 am on Monday, October 26, 2020 at New Life Christian Church in Morton. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Sunday at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. Burial will be at Sand Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in Green Valley.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or Illinois Cancer Care in Peoria.
