Sharon L. Altman
Sharon L. Altman, 82, of Pekin passed into the arms of her Eternal Father at 2:09 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was released from the bonds of her dementia which robbed her of her memory but she never lost her sweet smile or cheerful spirit.
She was born on August 7, 1938 to J. Mason and Edith (Sheely) Hopkins in Dixon, IL. She grew up in rural Polo, IL where she attended a one room school and was double promoted one year due to her high intelligence. She often aided the teacher in instruction to younger children which ignited a desire to become a teacher herself. She graduated from Polo High School in 1955 at the age of 16. She went to Eureka College where she met the love of her life Fred Altman. They married while they were both in college. Sharon was able to complete her degree in just over three years, graduate magna cum laude in 1959, and became a teacher at age 20 with a teaching career that spanned 34 years before early retirement. She received her master's degree from Bradley University with highest honors in 1971.
Sharon is survived by her husband Fred, her son Scott (Jill) Altman of Washington, DC, her daughter Sarah (Chris) Randolph of Mount Pleasant, SC and four grandsons – Dan (Kate) Altman of Washington, DC, Alex (Bridget) Altman of Austin, TX, P.J. (Caitlin) Beardsley of Chicago, IL and Michael Altman of Washington, DC. Sharon was also host to foreign exchange students – Jyrki Haajanen of Finland and Catrine Kaempe of Denmark.
Sharon is also survived by a sister Linda (Steve) Parrett of Stone Mountain, GA, and brothers James (Nancy) Hopkins and Lyle (Sheryl) Hopkins of rural Polo, and brother-in-law Dr. Roger Gilbert of Blair, WI. She was preceded in by her parents and her sister Martha.
Sharon began her teaching career at Northwest Grade School in Lincoln mid-year 1959 and transferred to Pekin School Grade District 108 in the fall of 1960 where she taught at Edison Junior High, Broadmoor Junior High, L.E. Stark School, Jefferson School and Washington Intermediate. She initiated a reading laboratory at Broadmoor and initiated the BUG (Bringing Up Grades) program at Washington to recognize students who improved their grades but perhaps did not earn honor roll status.
Sharon was active in community affairs in Pekin. She served as president of the Pekin AAUW, the Pekin 108 Teacher's Union, the Eureka College Alumni Association, and twice as leader of the Disciples Women Fellowship. She also served terms on boards at Pekin YWCA, Tazewell County Museum, Pekin Zoning Board, and Common Place in Peoria. She was a member of Tazewell County Retired Teachers Association.
Sharon was also very active in her church, First Christian Church of Pekin and played the organ there for 43 years. She also served several years as high school youth sponsor, director of VBS, chairman of many committees, and Sunday School teacher. She was elected as an elder of the church and was diligent in sending cards to members and taking flowers to shut-ins.
Sharon was a wonderful cook and hosted many meals and parties in her basement banquet hall which is decorated like an English Castle. She tested recipes for Betty Crocker before their release to the public. She was especially renown for her
Hawaiian meatball recipe which won second place in a statewide cooking contest.
With her husband Fred, Sharon was a frequent traveler too, visiting all 50 states, Bermuda, Bahamas, Israel, Canada, and Mexico. They led Off the Beaten Path travel groups for four to twelve people around the USA and Europe. Altogether, there were 41 trips to Europe, visiting 19 countries there.
Sharon was a great actress too. She appeared in several plays with the Pekin Barn Theatre and the Pekin Players. She also coached speech students at the junior high school.
Her proudest achievements were as wife, mother, and grandparents, but she was known as friend to many.
Her last act of service was donating her body to science. There will be a memorial service at a future date. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Sharon's arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Christian Church of Pekin, 1201 Chestnut St. Pekin, IL 61554 or Eureka College, 300 E College Ave, Eureka, IL 61530.
Sharon's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
where condolences may be sent to the family.