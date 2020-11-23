Sharon Ripper
PEKIN ~ Sharon Ann Ripper, 77, of Pekin, passed away at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at UnityPoint Health in Pekin.
Born July 7, 1943 in Pekin to Raymond Wesley and Virginia Katherine (Skinner) Bledsoe, she married Roger H. Ripper in Pekin and together they enjoyed 30 years of marriage.
Surviving are her husband of Pekin; two sisters, Donna Dvorak of Kirkwood, Missouri and Christy Jones of Pekin and one brother, Michael (Sheryl) Jones of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Gary Jones.
Sharon formerly worked a short time at Miracle Mart in Pekin.
She and Roger had a truck and trailer and enjoyed traveling. They especially enjoyed traveling and camping at Branson, Missouri and near the Amana Colonies in Iowa, where they enjoyed dancing Waltz's and Polkas. She also enjoyed collecting refrigerator magnets.
Sharon was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin.
No services or visitation are planned. Cremation will be accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 101 North 8th Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
