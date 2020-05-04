|
|
Sharon Roberts
MAPLETON - Sharon (Sherry) Roberts, 73 of Mapleton unexpectedly passed into the arms of the Lord at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Sherry was born on July 10, 1946 to Henry "Dub" and Frances Irene (Galvin) Osterman in Pekin, IL. She graduated from Pekin High School in the first graduating class at the "new" high school in 1964. Sherry married the love of her life, Richard L. Roberts on December 14, 1974; he survives her.
Sherry loved her family tremendously and cared for them whole-heartedly. They were her whole world, and she was there's. Sherry was the proud mother of Kim Williams, of Pekin, IL, Todd (Dawn) Williams of Chesapeake, VA, Richard Roberts of Naples, FL, Tracey (Andrea) Roberts of Jacksonville, IL, Kristy (Danny) Bushart, Randy (Shannon) Roberts and Rodney (Tricia) Roberts of Mapleton; grandmother of Allen, Brenden (Leah), Bryson, Kristi and Devyn (Brooklynn) Williams, Jasmyne (Nate) Meadows, Sydney Sieg, Madison Bushart, Josh, Jeremiah, Abbey, Addyson, Ethan and Aidan Roberts. She also has eight great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren, Sherry is also survived by her sisters; Kate Wiebler, Lil Shaw, Ann (Bill) Meyer and Mary (Jack) Thomason and brothers in laws Charles (Shirley) Roberts, Kenneth (Karen) Roberts and Harold (Debbie) Roberts and a slew of nephews and nieces, extended family and countless others who called her "Grandma Sherry." She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers; Bud, Terry and Jimmy Osterman.
Sherry worked at Illini Bluffs High School, babysat and cleaned. She was enthusiastically involved in the Lake Camelot Game Day Club and Activities Club and everything that happened in the community. She received the Delbert (Del) Mendenhall Volunteer of the Year award in 2017 and she and Rich were the Honorary Coaches for Illini Bluffs High School in 2019; she was definitely a 'Super Fan' having attended 100s of games in the past 50 years whether their children or grandchildren were playing or not.
Sherry truly never met a stranger and when not in the bleachers or stands, she was in the kitchen, loving every minute of it. IB fans were the lucky recipients of the goodies she passed through the stands and everyone was invited for Sunday dinner and game nights; the food always delicious and abundant. She had an infectious laugh and would do anything for anyone – at the drop of a hat. She was the epitome of the "Hostess with the Mostest," and will be missed by everyone who was blessed by her love or cookies.
Sherry was the life of a party and definitely deserves a time to reflect on and celebrate her life - due to the COVID pandemic, the Celebration of Life will be determined. Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin is in Charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to Illini Bluffs or the Lake Camelot Activities Club.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 4 to May 6, 2020