Shelia Parmenter
PEKIN ~ Shelia Ann Parmenter, 67, of Pekin, passed away at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born December 10, 1952 in Pekin to Paul Thomas and Rosa Lee (Bushart) Jarboe, she married Ronald Parmenter on August 12, 1972 in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Heather (Cheryl) Parmenter of Peoria; one brother, Paul (Jacquelin) Jarboe of Morton and her mother-in-law, Vera Parmenter of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Geraldine Simpkins.
Shelia had worked as a Customer Service Rep. for HGS in Peoria for 15 years, retiring in 2018.
She enjoyed crafting, painting and crocheting.
A gathering celebrating Shelia's life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Bartonville Christian Church located at 4900 West Pfeiffer Road, Bartonville, Illinois 61607.
Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses at OSF Saint Francis on the Cardiac ICU Floor for their compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be given to American Diabetes Association, 55 East Monroe Street, Suite 3420, Chicago, Illinois 60603.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020