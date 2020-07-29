Shelley Williamson
PEKIN ~ Shelley Ann Williamson, 58, of Pekin, passed away into the arms of her almighty Lord at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Peoria. She is at peace now with her beloved family at the Lord's Table.
Born Feb. 11, 1962 in Pekin to Charles Donald "Jack" and Marjorie Ann (Stauffer) Vaughn, she married Kenneth James "Jim" Williamson on Jan. 25, 1986 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Josh (Kristin) Williamson of Savannah, Georgia and Justin (Briana) Williamson of Monterey, Calif.; three grandchildren, Jack Williamson, Alexis Williamson and Malerie Williamson; two sisters, Sharon (Sheri) Bishop of Pekin, Lori (Thomas) Larimore of St. Jacob and one brother, Denny (Joy) Vaughn of Pekin. She also leaves her in-laws, Charles and Pauline Brewer of North Pekin; a brother-in-law, Jim (Janis) Bohannon of East Peoria and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Deanne Rae Bohannon.
A homemaker, Shelley was focused on family with her children and grandchildren being her passion. She especially enjoyed family gatherings and cookouts. Shelley had a sweet spirit and enjoyed trips to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Shelley taught her family how to love one another and how to make memories and then how to remember them. She also brought a smile to her family's face in the toughest of times.
Her celebration of life memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor John Vaughn will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 4:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed. Cremation will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OSF Healthcare Foundation, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Ill. 61637 or to American Heart Association
, 2141 West White Oaks Drive, #A, Springfield, Ill. 62704. In lieu of meals for the family, please contact Dawn Allen to coordinate a meal or snacks on mealtrain.com
