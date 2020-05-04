|
|
Shirley Congelosi
PEKIN ~ Shirley Ann Ruth Congelosi, 80, of North Fort Myers, Florida, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at Hope Hospice House in Cape Coral, Florida. She was formerly of Pekin.
Born October 31, 1939 in Waterloo, Illinois to Roy C. and Lorraine Geneva (Farmer) Hedrick, she married Frank Rosario Congelosi, Sr. on March 8, 1968 in Reno, Nevada. He passed away February 10, 2015 in Cape Coral, Florida. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Darrell and Larrie Hedrick and one sister, Kathie Abney.
Surviving are one daughter, Kay Hayden of North Fort Myers, Florida; two sons, Frank Congelosi, Jr. of Cape Coral Florida, and Anthony Congelosi of Peoria; three grandchildren, Anthony, Noah and Zach and sisters, Gloria (Gary) Callaway and Tena (Mike) Worden. Both of Pekin.
Shirley had last worked at Goodwill Industries for 12 years as an attendant. She had many different jobs throughout her life. She was a Nurses Aid in a nursing home. She was a cook, a crafts enthusiast, she worked sewing canvas for boats, a skilled seamstress, quilter, enjoyed crocheting, and gardening in her earlier years.
A loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, Shirley enjoyed being a homemaker and spending quality time with her family. She had a strong belief in the Lord.
Her private funeral service will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Chuck Grogan will officiate. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to the .
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 4 to May 6, 2020