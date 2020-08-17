Shirley Nash
PEKIN ~ Shirley Irene (Scott) Nash, age 96, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Mulberry Health, in Mulberry, Ind. She was formerly of Pekin.
She was born on March 26, 1924, in Hollis Township, Peoria County, to the late Charles Henry Scott and Eurith Adele (Goodwin) Scott.
Shirley is survived by her son, Charles Leroy (Virginia Catherine Vizza) Nash of Lafayette, Ind.; four grandchildren, Troy David Nash; Robert Ryan (Amanda Elaine Cooper) Nash, Jocelyn Jo Nash and Chad Arthur Turner. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Benjamin James Turner and Scarlett Sophia Nash.
Shirley graduated in the 1943 class of Pekin Community High School and married Russell C. Boswell of Mapleton, Illinois, on Jan. 9, 1944. Russell died serving in Word War II on Aug. 12, 1945. Shirley married Arthur Leroy Nash of Pekin, on Sept. 28, 1945. Arthur passed on Aug. 18, 1981. On Feb. 16, 2001, she married Harry Keith Cluts, who died on Aug. 22, 2014. Shirley was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles Henry Scott Jr, and her daughter, Cheryl Irene (Nash) Turner.
Shirley loved working with people and enjoyed traveling. She worked as a tour guide for an East Peoria travel company from 1985 through 1997. She was an active member of the Pekin First Christian Church, where she participated in the Dorcas Circle and the Christian Women's Fellowship. She was later a member of the Tremont United Methodist Church. Shirley always looked forward to reading and spending time with her friends at the UAW Retirement Center in Pekin, Illinois, and at Mulberry Health.
There will be a graveside service for the family at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, where she will then be laid to rest. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions for Shirley may be made to Mulberry Health, 502 W Jackson St, Mulberry, Ind. 46508.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com