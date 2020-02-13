|
Stephen H. Cross
Stephen H. Cross of Mount Prospect for 60 years, formerly of Minonk, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020, at JourneyCare in Arlington Heights IL. He was born April 15, 1926, in Mason City, IL, to Stephen Harold Cross and Mildred (Patterson) Cross and married the love of his life, Anna M. Drosdeck in Stamford, CT, on July 4, 1953.
Steve proudly served in the US Army, earned Masters Degrees from both the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He taught 30 years of high school physics and math in Minonk IL and Maine Township Dist 207 High Schools. Later Steve enjoyed working at the Arlington Heights US Post Office, as computer room volunteer at the AH Senior Center, and as a volunteer Illinois Master Gardener at the Mt. Prospect Conservatory.
Steve is survived by his children, Michael (Margaret) Cross, JoAnn (Donald) Wrona, and grandchildren Matthew, Stephen M. and Jason Cross, and Amanda Wrona; siblings Ethel Lee Cross, Shirley (Bob) Carpenter, Larry (Lola) Cross, Terry (Jenny) Cross, Mary Christine (Fred) Hull and Glenna (Ken) Charlier.
Steve was preceded in death by his wife, brother Gerald Cross, and sister Sophia (Jackie) Stiles.
Steve will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and cherished friend. He lived to learn, help others, loved to laugh, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Private services are being planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020