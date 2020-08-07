1/1
Stephen Higdon
1947 - 2020
PEKIN ~ Stephen Higdon, 72, of Pekin, passed away at 9:10 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his residence.
Born September 19, 1947 in Peoria to Homer and Bessie Marie (Stovall) Higdon, he married Gail Fitzanko on October 6, 1973 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Denise Fountain, Kyle (Nicole) Gorden and Keri (Todd) Mayberry, all of Pekin; six grandchildren a stepsister, Joyce (James) Clark of Kentucky and two aunts, Elizabeth Gritton and Doris Higdon.
His parents and a stepfather preceded him in death.
Steve was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the 101st Airborne from November 29, 1966 until May 8, 1970. He kept in touch with his Army buddies through the years by attending reunions twice a year. Locally, Steve was a member of the William Schaefer American Legion Post 44.
He was a firefighter with the City of Pekin Fire Department from November 3, 1982 until retiring June 21, 2003. He also had worked for Ag Land Farm Service, last working in June 2020.
Steve enjoyed playing golf and fishing.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Charles Graul will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, with military honors accorded by the United States Army and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team. Honors will also be provided by the Pekin Fire Department Honor Guard. Those attending the visitation and funeral are asked to respect social distancing and mask guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made for a scholarship with the 101st Airborne, through the Screaming Eagle Foundation, P.O. Box 929, Fort Campbell, Kentucky 42223-0929.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Funeral
10:00 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
