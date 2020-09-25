Sue Thompson
PEKIN ~ Sue Ellen Thompson, 66, of Pekin, passed away at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Pekin.
Born January 24, 1954 in Peoria to Eugene L. and Effie E. (Hall) Wyman, she married Darrell Charlton "Big D" Thompson on February 7, 1969 in Hannibal, Missouri. He died November 25, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one great-grandbaby; one sister, Earleen Nizzia; three brothers, Johnny Wyman, Kenneth Wyman, and Eugene "Gene" Wyman and one nephew, Troy Richey.
Surviving are one daughter, Nancy (Rodney) Hany of Marquette Heights; one son, Darrell Lee (Kim) Thompson of Pekin; 13 grandchildren, Alexandra (Tim) Morgan, Melissa (Sam) Goddard, Jordan Thompson, Cassandra Clawson, Jon Burhans, Matthew Hany, Jeri (Steven) Picton, Daymon Hany, Richard Smith, Dakota Hany, Levi McCollum and Bryan and Rollins Hany; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Elaine Richey, Evonne Johnson, both of Pekin, and Jill (Joe) Nizzia of Cuba; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Sue worked for the City of Pekin for 31 years, retiring in 2009. She had been a school bus driver, city bus driver, and janitor.
Sue enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, camping, gardening, and playing bingo. She will be remembered for her great love for her family and friends, and carrying on the tradition of holiday gatherings, especially Easter.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 4234 N. Knoxville Avenue Peoria, Illinois 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com