1/1
Sue Thompson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Thompson
PEKIN ~ Sue Ellen Thompson, 66, of Pekin, passed away at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Pekin.
Born January 24, 1954 in Peoria to Eugene L. and Effie E. (Hall) Wyman, she married Darrell Charlton "Big D" Thompson on February 7, 1969 in Hannibal, Missouri. He died November 25, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one great-grandbaby; one sister, Earleen Nizzia; three brothers, Johnny Wyman, Kenneth Wyman, and Eugene "Gene" Wyman and one nephew, Troy Richey.
Surviving are one daughter, Nancy (Rodney) Hany of Marquette Heights; one son, Darrell Lee (Kim) Thompson of Pekin; 13 grandchildren, Alexandra (Tim) Morgan, Melissa (Sam) Goddard, Jordan Thompson, Cassandra Clawson, Jon Burhans, Matthew Hany, Jeri (Steven) Picton, Daymon Hany, Richard Smith, Dakota Hany, Levi McCollum and Bryan and Rollins Hany; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Elaine Richey, Evonne Johnson, both of Pekin, and Jill (Joe) Nizzia of Cuba; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Sue worked for the City of Pekin for 31 years, retiring in 2009. She had been a school bus driver, city bus driver, and janitor.
Sue enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, camping, gardening, and playing bingo. She will be remembered for her great love for her family and friends, and carrying on the tradition of holiday gatherings, especially Easter.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4234 N. Knoxville Avenue Peoria, Illinois 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory Funeral Homes, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved