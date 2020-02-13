|
Susan Nichol
MORTON – Susan L. Nichol, 57, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on February 1, 1963, in Peoria, to Charles and Joyce (Schmidgall) Nichol. They preceded her in death.
Surviving are one brother, Steve (Lori) Nichol of Morton; nephew, Adam (Kim) Nichol; and great niece, Avery.
Susan was a customer service representative at Pekin Insurance for 15 years.
She loved to cook, work in her flower garden, read Amish books, and watch Nascar Sprint Cup racing.
Susan was a member of Morton United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed volunteering her time helping with funeral dinners, Sunday school, and folding Footprints.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Morton United Methodist Church in Morton, with Rev. Gary L. Feldman officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and also from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Per Susan's wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church Building Fund.
A special thank you to all of Susan's special angels from church for the prayers, love and concern; especially to Barb Howard and Don and Linda Hatch for the many rides to the doctor and hospital visits. This meant so much to Susan and you are very appreciated.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Susan's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020