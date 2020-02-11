|
|
Sylvia F. Isaac
MORTON ~ Sylvia Frances Isaac, 82, of Morton, formerly of Pekin, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 5:35 p.m. at Morton Villa in Morton.
Born December 15, 1937 in East Prairie, MO to Ralph J. and Orpha B. (Flick) Moore, she married Billie F. Farris on October 8, 1954 in Pekin; he preceded her in death on January 30, 2016. She married Raymond E. Phoenix on August 15, 1980 in Pekin; he preceded her in death on March 1, 1993. She later married Calvin L. Isaac on January 21, 1998 in Springfield, MO. He also preceded her in death on July 1, 2017.
Surviving are three sons, William R. (Sheila) Farris of Pekin, Ricky L. (Melissa) Farris of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Ronald J (Marie) Farris of Washington; two sisters, Sarah Moore of Pekin, and Ethel (David) Egen of Topeka; six brothers, Gene A. Moore of MO, Elmer T. Moore of Newkirk, OK, Charles R. Moore of Pekin, L. Curtis (Wanda) Moore of Pekin, Roger D. (Denise) Moore of Pekin, and James D. (Linda) Moore also of Pekin; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Alma Hale, and Louise Wagner; and one brother, William Henry Moore.
Sylvia was a nurse who trained at Phil Campbell Junior College in Phil Campbell, AL. She worked as a registered nurse at Pekin Hospital for 20 years, and later worked as a registered nurse at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton for 7.5 years before retiring in 1996.
She enjoyed playing Bingo and had enjoyed traveling throughout her life.
Sylvia was of the Baptist faith.
Her funeral will be at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Rev. Jim Dawson will officiate. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to , 234 N Knoxville Ave suite b, Peoria, IL 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020