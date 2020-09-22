1/1
Terri L. Luick
1956 - 2020
HOPEDALE — Terri L. Luick, 64, of Hopedale, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Terri was born June 22, 1956 in Galesburg. She was the daughter of Frank and Dora Martin.
She married John E. Luick, February 14, 1998 in Hopedale. He survives.
Also surviving are her mother and stepfather, Dora and Chuck Reason; one son, Dan (Dawn) Boles of Peoria Heights; three stepdaughters, Rhonda Street of Blair, NE, Kim (Dennis) Herskind of Bellvue, NE, Jonie (Tim) Conolly of Princeville; numerous grandchildren, including Bristol M. Flaugher, and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Frank (Sue) Martin of Wellington, OH, Wes (Sharon) Martin of Salem, AR; one sister, Kelly Forbes of O'Fallon; and her father-in-law, Richard F. Luick of Tremont.
She was preceded in death by one son, Sean Flaugher; one granddaughter, Sydney Flaugher; her father, Frank Martin; sister, Debbie Ann Cooksie; Amy Hinnelrick, who was like a daughter to Terri; and her mother-in-law, Joanne Luick.
Terri enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Bristol, and riding her Harley. She was known to her many friends as "Mama T."
Funeral services for Terri and her son, Sean, who passed away September 30, 2014, will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Tremont Baptist Church in Tremont with Reverend Noah Lee officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Tremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tremont Baptist Church, P.O. Box 42, Tremont, IL 61568, or the American Cancer Society, 4234 Knoxville Ave., Suite B, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Tremont Baptist Church
SEP
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Tremont Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
