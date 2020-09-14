Theodore H. "Ted" Appleyard
Theodore "Ted" H. Appleyard, 82, of North Pekin, IL passed away at 11:33 AM Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home.
Ted was born on May 29, 1938 in Peoria, IL to Ernest and Kathryn (Lambie) Roberts. He married Rebecca Sonderman on January 26, 1963 in North Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two grandsons, two sisters and seven brothers.
Surviving are: his wife, Becky of North Pekin; one son, Howard (Kimberly) Appleyard of North Pekin; four daughters, Debra (Raymond) Pierce of North Pekin, Cathy (Ken) Baugh of Manito, IL, Allison Appleyard of Pekin and Katherine (David) Jackson of North Pekin; twelve grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren; one brother, Sandy (Shirley) Roberts of Creve Coeur, IL; one sister, Frances (Bill) Sparks of Chillicothe, IL.
Ted was a machinist for Illinois Machine and Tool Works for over thirty years retiring in 2004. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 AM Friday, September 18, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:30 AM Friday at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks will be required. Burial will be Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
.
Ted's tribute page will be available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
where online condolences may be sent to the family.