1/1
Theodore R. Hoak Jr.
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore R. Hoak Jr.
Theodore R. Hoak Jr. of Marquette Heights passed away July 5, 2020 at Hallmark House Nursing Home in Pekin.
Ted was born on July 1, 1927 in Zeigler, IL to Theodore R. Hoak Sr. and Agnes Readhead Hoak.
He married Florene Whitehouse on December 31, 1949; she preceded him in death in May 1998. Also preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, William Hoak; 2 sisters, Lillie Louise and Carol Hoak Cole, and 1 son, Steven L. Hoak.
Ted is survived by his children, Lillie (Mike) Stone of Security, CO, Debra (Lowell) Cluck of Glasford, Theodore (Patricia) Hoak III of LaCoste, TX, and William (Stephanie) Hoak of Marquette Heights; sister, Roberta Kelso of Donna, TX; daughter-in-law, Nona Hoak of Pekin; 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was a Journeyman Welder at Caterpillar for 48 years and was a member of the UAW Local 974, and served as the President of the Retirees for many years. He served on the Marquette Heights volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed playing Dartball at the Miller Center and different church league teams. He was drafted in the Army when he was in High School and served as a Medic in the Pacific Theater of Operations during WWII.
His family would like donations in his name to go to the UAW Local 974, 3025 Springfield Road, East Peoria, IL.
A memorial Service will be held at a later date at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolence may be made at csmico.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved