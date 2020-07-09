Theodore R. Hoak Jr.
Theodore R. Hoak Jr. of Marquette Heights passed away July 5, 2020 at Hallmark House Nursing Home in Pekin.
Ted was born on July 1, 1927 in Zeigler, IL to Theodore R. Hoak Sr. and Agnes Readhead Hoak.
He married Florene Whitehouse on December 31, 1949; she preceded him in death in May 1998. Also preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, William Hoak; 2 sisters, Lillie Louise and Carol Hoak Cole, and 1 son, Steven L. Hoak.
Ted is survived by his children, Lillie (Mike) Stone of Security, CO, Debra (Lowell) Cluck of Glasford, Theodore (Patricia) Hoak III of LaCoste, TX, and William (Stephanie) Hoak of Marquette Heights; sister, Roberta Kelso of Donna, TX; daughter-in-law, Nona Hoak of Pekin; 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was a Journeyman Welder at Caterpillar for 48 years and was a member of the UAW Local 974, and served as the President of the Retirees for many years. He served on the Marquette Heights volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed playing Dartball at the Miller Center and different church league teams. He was drafted in the Army when he was in High School and served as a Medic in the Pacific Theater of Operations during WWII.
His family would like donations in his name to go to the UAW Local 974, 3025 Springfield Road, East Peoria, IL.
A memorial Service will be held at a later date at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolence may be made at csmico.com