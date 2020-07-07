Theresa Hoover

Theresa M. Hoover, 95, of Atlanta, Georgia, died March 31, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Hoover, and four brothers. She is survived by daughter, Gwen A. Hoover of Atlanta, Georgia, and a sister, Patricia Ghelardini of Morton, Illinois.

Theresa spent her early years in Pekin, Illinois. When World War II began, she moved to Sturgeon Bay, Wis., working at a shipyard as a welder on LSTs. In 1945 she married Richard, also from Pekin, and a flight instructor in the Navy.

After the war, Theresa, Richard and daughter Gwen moved to Oregon, Illinois, where they made their home, lovingly built by Richard, who worked for the Quaker Oats Company.

Theresa and Richard later retired to Texas. In 1990, they moved to Atlanta to spend their remaining years with Gwen, CDC's Director of Personnel. Theresa, Richard, Gwen and their kitties enjoyed over 20 wonderful years together.

Theresa's ashes will be placed with her husband's in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage, Illinois.



