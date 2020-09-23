Theresa Shallenberger
PEKIN ~ Theresa Carole Shallenberger, 71, of Pekin, passed away at 12:06 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born Sept. 1, 1949 in Pekin to Duane H. and Juanita Louise (Zillion) Dalcher, she married Ronald D. Shallenberger on Jan. 28, 1966 in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Ronda (David) Johannes of Ceres, Calif.; three grandchildren, Matthew (Menia) Johannes, Benjamin Johannes and Elizabeth Johannes; three sisters, Diane (Charles) May of Savannah, Georgia and Patricia (Gary) Just of Pekin; two brothers, Gary (Jove) Dalcher of Reno, Nev., Ronald (Ginger) Dalcher of Pekin and Debra (Dennis) CeVene of Mason City. She also leaves behind her brother-in-law, Larry Moore of Eureka Springs, Ark.; and her sisters-in-law, Donna Tomlinson of North Pekin, Darrell (Janet Homerin) Shallenberger of Pekin and Keith (Debbie) Shallenberger of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Emily June Johannes and one infant brother, Henry Duane Dalcher, Jr.
Theresa retired as an executive secretary for Hayward State University in Hayward, California.
She was an even tempered, friendly person who genuinely cared for people. She loved quilting and reading and had enjoyed modeling in her younger years.
Her graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the graveside service at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 4234 Knoxville Avenue, Suite B, Peoria, Ill. 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com