Thomas Blake

Thomas Wesley Blake 53, passed away Aug. 9, 2020, at his home in Lexington, OK, surrounded by his family, after a 2 year battle with cancer.

Tom was born Sept. 23 1966 in Pekin, Illinois, to Leonard "Gene" and Freida (Hedrick/Wisdom) Blake.

He is survived by his wife, Tina; daughter, Jennifer; 3 brothers, Danny Wisdom, Bobby "Gene" Blake and Russell Blake; 2 sisters, Della Stewart and Janice Mercer; 4 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers, David Wisdom, Alfred "Junior" Wisdom and Jeff Blake.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and worked as a welder all of his life.

His family and friends will always remember his sense of humor and his smile.



