Thomas Blake
Thomas Wesley Blake 53, passed away Aug. 9, 2020, at his home in Lexington, OK, surrounded by his family, after a 2 year battle with cancer.
Tom was born Sept. 23 1966 in Pekin, Illinois, to Leonard "Gene" and Freida (Hedrick/Wisdom) Blake.
He is survived by his wife, Tina; daughter, Jennifer; 3 brothers, Danny Wisdom, Bobby "Gene" Blake and Russell Blake; 2 sisters, Della Stewart and Janice Mercer; 4 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers, David Wisdom, Alfred "Junior" Wisdom and Jeff Blake.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and worked as a welder all of his life.
His family and friends will always remember his sense of humor and his smile.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.