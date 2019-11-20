|
|
Thomas Charlton
MANITO — Thomas Verle Charlton, 98, of Manito passed away at 11:10 P.M. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Pekin Manor. He was born on October 24, 1921 in Manito the son of Thomas and Mable Shannon Charlton. Verle never married. He is survived by two nieces Linda (Hank) Burch of Manito, Debra Arnold of Pekin; two nephews Tommie (Stephanie) Schmitgall of Portland, Oregon and Roger (Ida) Charlton of Groveland and one sister-in-law Jerry Charlton of Manito. Several great and great-great nephews and nieces also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, John Charlton; one sister, Delores (Sis) Schmitgall, two nephews, Rick Charlton and Danny Schmitgall.
Verle worked as a machinist for caterpillar in Mapleton and later in Mossville for over 40 years retiring in the 1980's. He was a long standing member of the Community United Methodist Church of Manito and would be seen walking down the church isle to be seated on Sunday mornings. He was a member of the Manito American Legion Post and was active carrying the American Flag in the Popcorn Festival parades when he was able. He loved his God and Country. His interest included gardening, cooking and making pies to be proud of. Verle was a quiet and generous personality and will be missed by all of his family members.
Funeral services for Verle will be 5 P.M. Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito. Pastor Steve Oaks will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services from 4-5 P.M. on Friday. Cremation will follow the services and burial of cremains will be in Meadow Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Family suggests memorials may be made to the Community United Methodist Church in Manito or to the Forman Ambulance Service. To leave an online condolence go to www.hurleyfh.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019